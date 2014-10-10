Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global Marine VFD Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 726.58 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,180.09 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the shipbuilding is the major factor for the growth of this market.

VFD stands for variable frequency drive which is also known as AC Drives or Inverters that is used to make AC motor work at different speed. VFD is used in variety of shipboard and marine applications. They are used to regulate the speed and torque of the motor as per the need and requirement. It also uses very less fuel and is very cost- effective.

VFD stands for variable frequency drive which is also known as AC Drives or Inverters that is used to make AC motor work at different speed. VFD is used in variety of shipboard and marine applications. They are used to regulate the speed and torque of the motor as per the need and requirement. It also uses very less fuel and is very cost- effective.

Top most Outstanding Market Players are:

ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Danfoss, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, WEG, Invertek Drives Ltd., Eaton, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Ltd, Fujifilm India.

Market Segmentation:

By Type AC Drive DC Drive

By Voltage Low Voltage Drive (Upto 1000 V) Medium Voltage Drive (Above 1000 V)

By Applications PUMP FAN Compressor Propulsion/Thruster Crane & Hoist)

By Technology Standard Regenerative



What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing shipbuilding industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for energy efficiency is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High damaging cost is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of cheap and low quality products in the market is another factor restraining the market growth

