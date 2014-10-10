Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The Global Light Field Market is expected to reach USD 2201.6 Million by 2025, from USD 755.6 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Light field is that type of photons which can move in all direction throughout all points in a given area. It can also help in identifying the position of point in image through five dimensions (5D). Light field is utilized in different type of parts namely camera, 3D sensing, autonomous vehicles, telescope and others. There are various application of light field in industry such as designing, healthcare, engineering and others.

Companies such as Raytrix GmbH (Germany) provide R8 / R42 series 3D light field cameras which are based on 42 megaray sensors and provide high resolution up to 10 megapixels at 7 fps. It also provides light field technology with 3D high-speed video capture and is easy to handle and operate.

According to article published by University of Birmingham, in 2015, a project was going on usage of light field technology in biomedical imaging which helped to capture of the 3-dimensional information in a scene by using a single camera in a single exposure

Hence, due to increase use of light field technology in various industries, the global light field market would rise rapidly in future.

Top most Outstanding Market Players are:

Lytro (US), Avegant Corp. (US), FoVI 3D (US), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and OTOY Inc (US). ,Light Field Lab (US), Holografika (Hungary) Lumii Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Leia (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Toshiba (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations (US)., R7 PARTNERS (U.S.)among others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Light Field Market, By Technology (Imaging Solution, Display), By Vertical (Healthcare & Medical, Defence & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing demand for light field technology for producing visual effects in movies

Just-in-time marketing

Increased usage of 4D and 5D technologies

Increased demand of artificial technologies

Rising need for prototyping and growing demand of medical imaging

Lack of infrastructure support to implement light field imaging

Research Methodology: Global Light Field Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

