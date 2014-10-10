The Commercial Drones report provides key strategies followed by leading industry manufactures and sections of market like product specifications, volume, production value, feasibility analysis, classification based on types and end user applications areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. It cultivates strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of prominent companies in the business. The Commercial Drones report Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and also Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.96 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 17.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the technological offerings resulting in advanced and innovative products.

List of few players are-: 3D Robotics; DJI; Aeryon Labs Inc.; Parrot Drones SAS; Aurora Flight Sciences; Denel SOC Ltd; Draganfly Innovations Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; General Dynamics Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.; PrecisionHawk; YUNEEC; Trimble Inc.; INSITU; senseFly; Xiaomi; Sentera, Inc.; AiRXOS, a GE venture; QUADROCOPTER; Identified Technologies are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Increasing adoption of commercial drones for a number of end-use applications, majorly from the agricultural segment for the visualization and analysis of land area is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased levels of investments and research activities associated with commercial drones from private and government sources; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Availability of substitutes to drones such as satellites and other imaging alternatives are factors expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of drones and requirement of high capital investments for the maintenance of these drones; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Commercial Drones Market By Drone Type (Rotary Blade Drones, Fixed Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Others), Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Government & Defense, Agriculture & Environmental, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Archaeology, Others)

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Part 01: Commercial Drones Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Commercial Drones Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Commercial Drones Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Commercial Drones Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Commercial Drones Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Commercial Drones Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Commercial Drones by Countries

