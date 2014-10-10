The demand for automotive engineering services is gaining traction with the increasing trend of emission less transportation and the need for advanced safety features. Increasing developments and growth of the automotive industries in the emerging economies is propelling the growth of the automotive engineering services market. Europe market is likely to witness key growth on account of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

The automotive engineering services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments and adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions. However, the shift in business model and IP constraints are some factors restraining the growth of the automotive engineering services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of autonomous vehicles offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Download a sample report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006509

Top Dominating Key Players: AKKA Technologies Group, Altran Technologies SA, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini SE, FEV Europe GmbH, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Ricardo plc

The global automotive engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, location, and vehicle type. By service type, the market is segmented as designing, prototyping, testing, system integration, and concept/research. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS and safety, chassis, simulation, electrical, electronics, and body controls, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering, and others. On the basis of the location, the market is segmented as outsource and in-house. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehhicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive engineering services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive engineering services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive engineering services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive engineering services market in these regions.

Make an Enquiry of report for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006509

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com