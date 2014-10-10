The Insight Partners’ report on the Plant-based Beverages Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Plant-based Beverages industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Plant-based Beverages market is classified on the basis of source, nature, format, packaging and distribution channel, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

The report aims to provide an overview of plant-based beverages market with detailed market segmentation by source, nature, format, packaging, distribution channel and geography. The global plant-based beverages market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plant-based beverages market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004272/

Top Key Players:- Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Danone S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Kikkoman Corporation, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC., Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Pureharvest, Ripple Foods, SunOpta Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Report:

What are factor which lead this market to next level? What will the market Demand and what will be Growth? What are the opportunities to Advanced Analytics market in future? What are the strengths of the key players? What are the key of Advanced Analytics market?

Plant-based beverages refer to the beverages sourced from or based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant forms. These sources do not rely on animal for meat and dairy and are considered vegan. Coconut milk, almond milk, fruit juices, tea and coffee are some examples of plant-based beverages. These are an excellent replacement for the consumers who are intolerant to lactose and allergic towards dairy products. In many cases, plant-based beverages are often as healthy as dairy food. Plant-based beverages promote healthier eating habits and provide more nutritional value in terms of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats compared to dairy beverages. In addition, these promote cardiovascular and bone health and prevent risks of cancer.

The plant-based beverages market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer trend towards veganism coupled with health benefits associated with plant-based beverages. Increasing incidents of lactose intolerance and milk allergies have led to the replacement of dairy milk with plant-based beverages fuelling market growth. However, high prices of the product compared to dairy milk is likely to restrict the plant-based beverages market growth. Nonetheless, the integration of value-added ingredients and flavor innovations offer significant growth opportunities for the plant-based beverages market and the key players involved.

The report analyzes factors affecting plant-based beverages market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plant-based beverages market in these regions.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004272/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Plant-based Beverages Market Landscape Plant-based Beverages Market – Key Market Dynamics Plant-based Beverages Market – Global Market Analysis Plant-based Beverages Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Plant-based Beverages Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Plant-based Beverages Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Plant-based Beverages Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Plant-based Beverages Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com