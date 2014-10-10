The Global Winter Wear market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the Winter Wear market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Global Winter Wear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 401.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of disposable income of the individuals along with the change in the preferences of the consumers.

Segmentation: Global Winter Wear Market

Global winter wear market is segmented on the basis of product type, price range, demographic, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type (Jackets/Coats, Sweaters/Cardigans, Scarves, Shawls, Wraps, Thermals, Suits, Others), Price Range (High Price, Medium Price, Low Price), Demographic (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Small Retailers, Online Retailers, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN WINTER WEAR MARKET

Increasing levels of disposable income

According to Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), there has been a steady rise in the levels of disposable income in the European Union for top five countries with the highest level of disposable income per capita. This has seen the per capita income of Luxembourg rise from USD 42.21 thousand in 2016 to USD 44.45 thousand in 2017; Germany’s has risen from USD 37.48 thousand in 2016 to USD 39 thousand in 2017; Austria’s has risen from USD 35.65 thousand in 2016 to USD 36.17 thousand in 2017; France’s has risen from USD 33.03 thousand in 2016 to USD 34.04 thousand in 2017; Belgium’s has risen from USD 32.97 thousand in 2016 to USD 33.95 thousand in 2017.

This growth of the per capita disposable income is expected to positively drive the growth of winter wear market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Winter Wear Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the winter wear market are Arc’teryx, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC, Nike Inc., Patagonia, Eddie Bauer LLC, Zara, Forever21 Inc., Macys.com LLC, VF Corporation, The TJX Companies Inc., Walmart, Canada Goose Inc., Helly Hansen, Adidas, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., ASICS Corporation, New Balance, Michael Kors, Ann Inc., J.CREW, Wintergreen Northern Wear, and Fjällräven.

Competitive Analysis: Global Winter Wear Market

Global winter wear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of winter wear market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Eddie Bauer LLC announced that they are expanding into the European Market, by portraying an online presence in all of the EU countries. They are offering online shopping services in Austria and are expected to expand their share in the region.

In September 2016, Eddie Bauer LLC launched Eddie Bauer Originals Collection for a limited period of time, available in only a number of stores.

Market Drivers:

Constant innovations in the product offerings and added features are expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Innovative marketing strategies like celebrity endorsements, digital marketing and online product offerings are also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High prevalence of counterfeit products in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

