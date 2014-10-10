MARKET INTRODUCTION

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact. The E-axle is featured with the benefit of high system efficiency that further ensures greater electric range or lower requirements for the battery capacity.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global E-Axle Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-axle industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-axle market with detailed market segmentation by component, drive type, electric vehicle type, and geography. The global E-axle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-axle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the E-axle market include the increase in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and the rise in adoption of EVs due to increasing fuel costs. However, the high cost of the electric axle drive system is the key factor that is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in research and development activities for improvement in electric vehicle performance and deployment of E-axle in ICE vehicles are the factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global E-axle market is segmented on the basis of component, drive type, and electric vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as combining motors, power electronics, transmission, and others. Further, based on drive type, the E-axle market is divided into forward wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. Furthermore, on basis of electric vehicle type, E-axle market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-axle market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-axle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-axle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the E-axle market for each region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the E-axle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-axle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-axle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the E-axle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key E-axle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

– Allison Transmission Inc.

– AVL List GmbH

– Borgwarner Inc.

– Continental AG

– Dana Limited

– GKN Plc

– Nidec Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG