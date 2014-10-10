The increasing government initiatives for industrial wastewater treatment are significantly driving the global industrial wastewater treatment service market. Vendors offer a complete range of services for industrial wastewater treatment to meet the environmental regulations and the industrial process needs. The services include water reuse, disinfection, dewatering, removing impurities, among others.

The trend of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is having a positive impact on market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. The surging manufacturing sector across the globe is expected to drive the industrial waste water treatment service market. However, the lack of techno-commercial awareness is negatively impacting the industrial waste water treatment service market growth in the developing countries across the globe.

Top Dominating Key Players: Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Golder Associates, Pentair, .SUEZ, SWA Water Holdings, Thermax Group, Veolia, WOG Group and Xylem

The global industrial waste water treatment service market is segmented based on service type, treatment method, and end-user. By service type, the industrial waste water treatment service market is segmented into design and engineering consulting, building and installation, operation and process control, maintenance and repair, and others. On the basis of treatment method, the industrial waste water treatment service market is bifurcated into filtration, disinfection, desalination, and testing.

On the basis of end-user, the industrial waste water treatment service market is bifurcated into power generation, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial waste water treatment service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The industrial waste water treatment service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial waste water treatment service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial waste water treatment service market in these regions.

