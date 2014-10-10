Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The growing need of 3D platform and advancement in digital map technology are major reason for the growth of this industry.

Digital Map Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Digital Map Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid use of smart phones and increasing internet users has driven the market for digital maps.

Increasing prevalence of intelligent PDAS in smart devices is driving market growth.

Rising demand of digital maps from various verticals is another important factor driving the market growth

Increase in smartphone penetration with variant operating systems

Increasing adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps hampers the market growth.

Strict government regulations and norms also restrict the industry expansion.

Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions , Services), Usage (Indoor applications, Outdoor applications), Functionality (Computerized, Scientific, GPS navigation),

(Solutions , Services), Usage (Indoor applications, Outdoor applications), Functionality (Computerized, Scientific, GPS navigation), By Solution (Tracking and Telematics, Catchment Analysis , Risk Assessment and Disaster Management , Route Optimization and Planning, Geo-Analytics and Visualization),

(Tracking and Telematics, Catchment Analysis , Risk Assessment and Disaster Management , Route Optimization and Planning, Geo-Analytics and Visualization), By Service (Consulting and Advisory , Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance),

(Consulting and Advisory , Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), By Vertical (Energy and Utilities , Construction and Engineering , Logistics, Travel, and Transportation , Government and Defense , Automotive , Retail and Real Estate, Others),

(Energy and Utilities , Construction and Engineering , Logistics, Travel, and Transportation , Government and Defense , Automotive , Retail and Real Estate, Others), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:.

Global digital map market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital map market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

In July 2017, Digital Map Products, Inc. major player in in geospatial mapping technology and intelligence announced its acquisition with DMTI Spatial, Canada based market leader in location intelligence and data quality. This acquisition will benefit Digital Map products Inc. in building geospatial mapping technology network, strengthen its blue-chip client base, strengthening its products and widen its geographical boundaries.

