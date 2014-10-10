According to a new market study entitled ” Payments Landscape Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Credit card, Debit Card, Money Transfer, e-Wallet, Cash, and Others); Mode of Payment (On-Line Mode and Off-Line Mode); and Vertical (BFSI, Real Estate, Automotive, Oil & gas, Government, Retail, and Others)- Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Payments Landscape has evolved its ecosystem into a complex global machine. Payment processing now includes card networks, gateways, acquirers, processors, and more. This market depends on the emergence of new economic powers and changes in the global currency Landscape which is reshaped by technology and redefined by regulation.

The overview of the global Payments Landscape market: Some of the important elements such as definition, classification, application, and other basic information are covered in this report.

The expert team of analysts has given information about the chain structure of the Payments Landscape industry together with several news and policies.

The development of the industry is evaluated with the information on the present status of the industry in several regions.

Increasing customer demand for instant payment based overlay services due to its convenience and ease of usage is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of Payments Landscape market whereas security and privacy concern act as a restraining factor for this market. Growth in digital payment methods and innovation in cross border payments will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The analysis of the global market for Payments Landscape until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Payments Landscape detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Payments Landscape is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period.

List of Companies

Lloyds Bank Plc

Barclays Plc

Royal Bank of Scotland (Royal Bank of Scotland Group)

HSBC Holdings Plc

Santander UK Plc (Banco Santander S.A.)

Tesco Personal Finance Plc

Visa Inc.

Mastercard

American Express Company

Diners Club International Ltd

“Market Analysis of Global Payments Landscape Until 2027” is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Payments Landscape market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Payments Landscape market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

