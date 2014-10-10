The IoT Security report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the IoT Security market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2019-2025. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

The objective of IoT Security market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. Furthermore, this report attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. IoT Security report has market data and information which can answer several marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing such as consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. Have your business at the highest level of growth with this all-inclusive IoT Security market research report.

Leading IoT Security Market Players:

• Cisco Systems

• IBM Corp.

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• ARM Holdings

• NXP Semiconductor

• INSIDE Secure

• Gemalto NV

• Trend Micro

• Synopsys

• ESCRYPT

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the IoT security market in coming year is growing appearance of Blockchain in IoT security market. Blockchain technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers. This decentralized approach is anticipated to eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem for devices to run on. The cryptographic algorithms used by blockchain, is expected to make consumer data more private. The blockchain in IoT can be applied to connected vehicles, smart appliances and supply chain sensors.

IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others. The growing security concern in BFSI industry sector in order to safeguard user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends contributing to the growing IoT security market. Almost all the end-user application segment are gradually moving towards digitalization and are becoming more friendly to smart devices and internet network, which is rising the security concern and use of IoT security solution.

