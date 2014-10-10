According to a new market study entitled ” Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others); Media Type (Water Management, Waste Management, and Others); and Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Chemical & Petroleum, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Transportation & Construction Industries, and Others)- Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Global Environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from US$ 29.7 billion in 2016 to US$ 43.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2025.

Environmental consulting services offers various services such as investment assessment and auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others such as design, pollution prevention, and others. There are several media types on which these services are used such as water management, waste management, and others such as air quality, soil, natural resources and renewable energy.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Environmental Consulting Services Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The global Environmental Consulting Services market for the vertical is segmented into energy & utilities, chemical and petroleum, manufacturing & process industries, transportation and construction and others. The environmental impact assessment is mainly done for development projects such as commercial complexes, industrial projects, townships, and others. The environmental management plans includes implementation and monitoring of plans such as hazard and operability studies, occupational health and safety management systems, and others.

There has been constant development in Environmental Consulting Services industry. Recently, AECOM and China Communications Construction Corporation subsidiary established a joint venture in order to service environmental solutions opportunities in People’s Republic of China. The new JV company’s planned business offerings included a wide range of consulting and planning services for environmental restoration, projects for soil and groundwater pollution, water resources, surface water and sediment remediation, and treatment of solid waste, air and waste water. This was also anticipated to leverage the significant international and domestic advantages of AECOM and HPDI-CCCC.

Answers that the report recognizes:

Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

The key factors of the market of Environmental consulting services.

Key market trends have dampened the growth of the Environmental consulting services market.

Challenges for market growth.

The leading providers of the market of the Environmental consulting services.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats facing existing vendors in the global Environmental consulting services market.

Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.

Strategic initiatives targeting key suppliers.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Service Type

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Others

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Media Type

Water Management

Waste Management

Others

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Vertical

Energy & Utilities

Chemical & Petroleum

Manufacturing & Process Industries

Transportation & Construction Industries

Others

