Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.

The Major players profiled in this report include Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; others

The Medical Imaging Workstations market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER's Five Forces analysis.

The Medical Imaging Workstations report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Conducts Overall MEDICAL IMAGING WORKSTATIONS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Modality (MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Direct Digital Radiography, Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography, Others),

Components (Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, CPUs, Others),

Usage Mode (Thin Client, Thick Client),

Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging, 3D Imaging, Others),

Clinical Specialty Type (Oncology, Cardiology, General Imaging/Radiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Liver, Neuro, Breast Health, Urology, Others),

End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Others)

The MEDICAL IMAGING WORKSTATIONS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they have acquired Carestream Health’s “Healthcare Information System” operations. This acquisition will improve Philips’ current offering for radiology imaging systems ensuring better management of data, operations in imaging systems along with expanding the service offerings to a greater geographical presence.

In February 2019, Synopsys, Inc. announced the launch of “Simpleware ScanIP Medical” in the European region after they had received the CE marking for the same. This approval will enhance the reputation of Synopsys and would expand the application of this software for use in pre-surgical planning and converting the files from a medical device to an output system.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Medical Imaging Workstations market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Medical Imaging Workstations market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Medical Imaging Workstations Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Workstations Revenue by Countries

10 South America Medical Imaging Workstations Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Imaging Workstations by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

