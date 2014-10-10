Global Potting And Encapsulating Compounds Market is expected to rise in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Potting and Encapsulating Compounds Market By Type (Epoxy Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Silicone Resin, Polyester System, Polyamide), Application (Electronics, Electrical), Curing technique (Room Temperature Cured, High Temperature or Thermally Cured, UV Cured), End user industry (Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Energy & Power, Solar Power, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global potting and encapsulating compounds market are Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Dymax Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Electrolube

Potting and Encapsulating Compounds market report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. According to this Potting and Encapsulating Compounds report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The use of well-established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are very useful in creating such superior market research report. Being a third-party report, this report is more unbiased and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this Potting and Encapsulating Compounds market research report exceptional.

Potting component is highly dielectric materials and is generally used in electronic and electrical devices which provide electrical insulation and protection against harsh environmental conditions such as moisture and fire flames. Whereas encapsulation is a method of assembling an electronic device with a solid compound to protect against corrosion, shock, moisture, and vibration. They are majorly used for various applications in electronic and electrical industry and these devices have capability to work under heat, stress, and attain a low outgassing performance.

Competitive Analysis:

Global potting and encapsulating compounds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potting and encapsulating compounds market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Key Market Competitors: CHT UK Manchester Ltd, EFI Polymers, Epic Resins, INTERTRONICS., MG Chemicals., NAGASE & CO., LTD, ALTANA, Glatt GmbH, Tate & Lyle, Groupe Legris Industries, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lycored, Ingredion Incorporated, AVEKA, Inc., , Cargill, Incorporated , Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc, FONA International Inc, and others

Market Drivers:

Due to increase in spending by industries such as consumer electronics and transportation is driving the growth of the market.

Increase in demand due to Encapsulation’s various benefits such as protecting flavour particularly from oxidation, evaporation, moisture uptake etc.

Rapid growth in energy and power industry in also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations and legal norms which restraint the growth of the market.

The addition cost incurred in Encapsulation acts as market restraints and also hamper the growth.

Global Potting and Encapsulating Compounds Market Segmentation:

By Type

(Epoxy Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Silicone Resin, Polyester System, Polyamide)

Application

(Electronics, Electrical),

Curing technique (Room Temperature Cured, High Temperature or Thermally Cured, UV Cured)

End user industry

(Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Energy & Power, Solar Power, Others)

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

Strategies of key players and product offerings

