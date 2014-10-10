Global Vascular Stent Market By Type (Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare-Metal Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), Product (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Evar Stent Grafts), Mode of Delivery (Balloon-Expandable Stents, Self-Expanding Stents), Materials (Metallic Stents, Other Stents), End- User (Hospitals and Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Vascular Stent Market

Global Vascular Stent Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.33 billion to an estimated value of USD 25.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in the stents.

Market Definition: Global Vascular Stent Market

Vascular stents are used to prevent blood vessel blockages during angioplasty. It is used to improve the blood flow whenever a vein or artery is blocked. They are usually made of metal mesh and fabrics. By narrowing vessels they can reduce the risk of chest pain and heart attack. Metal Stents and covered stents are two types of vascular stents.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving market.

Technological advancement and development in the stents.

Market Restraints

The presence of the substitutes in the market is restraining market.

High cost of vascular stent

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Terumo Aortic announced the launch of RelayPro thoracic stent graft system designed for the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) with the patients with smaller access vessel. This will offer physicians wide range of diameter, lengths, tapers, and proximal configuration. To meet the requirement of the patients they are available in both Bare Stent and Non- Bare stent.

In October 2017, Abbott announced that they got CE Mark for XIENCE everolimus-eluting coronary stent system. The main aim is to help the people with coronary artery disease. This will help the cardiologist to access and unblock difficult to reach lesions. This new device has new features like flexibility, longer lengths, and small-diameters.

Competitive Analysis:

Global vascular stent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vascular stent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vascular stent market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Vascular Concept., BD, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., ENDOLOGIX, INC., Lombard Medical Technologies, Translumina, JOTEC GmbH, Xcell Medical Group.

Research Methodology: Global Vascular Stent Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

