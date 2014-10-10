Petri Dish Fillers market research report is a verified and consistent source of information that puts forth a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities. This information holds an immense significance to drive a business towards the success. The report comprises of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their likings, and their variable preferences about particular product. Petri Dish Fillers report all-inclusively guesstimates general market conditions, the growth scenario in the market, likely restrictions, major industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.

Global Petri Dish Fillers Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and availability of specialized petri dishes are the factors driving the growth of this market.

Petri dish fillers are an instrument which is mainly used in the laboratories to add culture medium into petri dishes during any lab procedures. These fillers are mainly used for filling the culture medium in multiple petri dishes of different diameters and depths and have the ability to reduce the risk of contamination; improve work efficiency and decrease the procedure time.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in laboratory instrumentation engineering arena will drive the market growth

Availability of different petri dishes cell cultures and sample studies will also accelerate the market growth

Rising demand from bio-chemical and microbiology research will also enhance the market growth

Growing utilization of specialized petri dishes in nanotechnology is also accelerate the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Petri Dish Fillers Market

By End- Use Area

Microbiology

Chemical

Bio- Chemical

Nanotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Other

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Other Material

By Capacity

Small Size(Capacity of 20 to 200 Petri Dishes)

Medium Size (Capacity of 200 to 400 Petri Dishes)

Large Size (Capacity of more than 500 Petri Dishes)

By Carousal Sizes

Single

Double

Triple

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In March 2017, Integra Biosciences announced the launch of their automated petri dish fillers which has the ability to enable automated filling upto 540 petri dishes. The surface of this MEDIAJET is made from resistant polyethylene for easy and convenient cleaning. To improve the productivity it has the ability to store up to 20 programmable methods

Competitive Analysis:

Global petri dish fillers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of petri dish fillers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global petri dish fillers market are VWR International, LLC, INTEGRA Biosciences AG., VARO, bioMérieux, Inc., PT. Hartech Indonesia, Phoenix Biomedical, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Sartorius AG, Aquisel, KREO Technologies Inc, Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, GSBIO biological among others.

