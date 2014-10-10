Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oilfield chemicals market are Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited; BASF SE; Kemira; Solvay; Ashland; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC;

Oilfield chemicals are certain chemical compounds that are used in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of operations associated in an oilfield site. The operations under which these chemicals find their application are drilling, production, completion and several other operations. These chemicals are used in the purification of equipment, machines, oil itself and the oil sites.

Competitors/Players: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Innospec Oilfield Services; Ecolab; Schlumberger Limited; Scomi Group Bhd; Dow; Stepan Company; Diamoco Group; EMEC; Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd.; Chemiphase Ltd; Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd; Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited and AES Drilling Fluids.Report Segmentation:

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Gellants & Viscosifiers, Biocides, Lubricants/Friction Reducers, Rheology Modifiers, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Scavengers, Polymers, Fluid Loss Additives, Surfactants, Foamers, Pour Point Depressant, Others), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Location (Onshore, Offshore)

Market Drivers: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

High demand for petroleum-based products, and a rise of petroleum as a fuel from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand for shale gas from the various industry verticals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of urbanization and population boom globally; the market is expected to be positively affected

Market Restraints: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

Growth in the adoption of clean and green energy sources; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with disposal of these chemicals amid concerns and presence of regulations regarding the usage of environmental-harming chemicals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis: Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

Global oilfield chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oilfield chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

