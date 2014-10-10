A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Unified Monitoring Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global unified monitoring market accounted for USD 2.88 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period to 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are GroundWork Open Source, Fata Informatica, Acronis, Paessler, Cisco, IBM, HP, Huawei, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, Juniper Networks, 8×8, AT&T, Google, Microsoft, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and EMC among others.

Unified monitoring implies that all parts of IT foundation are checked for accessibility and execution, including: applications, databases, systems, virtual frameworks, security frameworks, and unique reason gadgets. This general scope is unified monitoring by consolidating checking information from various instruments for a total photo of the execution and accessibility of the foundation. With a unified monitoring approach, you get visibility into measurements from every one of these discrete regions while enabling the individual devices to play out their specific capacities, regularly with their own particular supervisors or groups of chiefs.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America : Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Content: Unified Monitoring Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Unified Monitoring Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Unified Monitoring Market segmentation

….Continued

