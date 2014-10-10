The use of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this 4D printing In Healthcare report outshining. This market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The market report has been particularly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). 4D printing In Healthcare market research report works as the most excellent solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry.

Global 4D printing In Healthcare Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 30.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. 4D printing is an upgradation of the existing 3D printing technology, based on similar production method with one major difference being in the materials utilized for the production process. These materials are created in a sophisticated design process that can be modified when activated by a trigger that can be water, wind, heat or any other energy forms. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market By Component (Equipment, Programmable Materials, Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-Specific Implants), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Strategies of Key Players are profiled in this Report are Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting; Tractus3D; Allevi; 3D HUBS B.V.;

Competitive Analysis:

Global 4D printing in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 4D printing in healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 4D printing in healthcare market are

3D Systems, Inc.;

Organovo Holdings Inc.;

axial3D – Medical 3D Printing Experts Ltd.;

Anatomiz3D Medtech Private Limited;

Formlabs;

CELLINK;

Osteo3d,

Sinterex among others.

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with development and production with this process is expected to hinder the growth of the market Concerns regarding the hazards associated for safety of the products produced with this method is expected to restrain the market growth



Need for complying with strict regulations and compliances with the healthcare industry can act as a restraining factor for this market

Market Drivers

Accelerated areas of application ranging from human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy and tissue engineering is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of innovations and advancements in technology for 3D printing services is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Changes in preferences of consumers to shift from 3D-based medical devices to 4D-based; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of market players to develop 4D printing applications for targeted drug delivery is expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Component

Equipment 3D Bioprinters 3D Printers

Programmable Materials Living Cells Hydrogels Shape-Memory Materials

Software & Services

By Technology

Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

By Application

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-Specific Implants

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology: Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

