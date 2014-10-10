Market Definition: Global Stretch Marks Market

Stretch marks are depressed lines that often appear on the stomach, hips, breasts, buttocks and thighs. Stretch marks can occur during pregnancy especially during the last trimester, due to heredity, overweight or obese. Stretch marks do not require any medical treatment. They can be fade out over the time and are harmless. Seeking treatment for stretch marks can be partially effective as the treatment can’t remove the stretch marks completely

Market Analysis: Global Stretch Marks Market

Global Stretch Marks Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for stretch marks treatment due to rising cosmetic concern by pregnant women to treat stretch marks is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth.

If you have stretch marks Industry , you probably wish they’d go away. These grooves or lines in your skin aren’t harmful to your health, but they aren’t great to look at, either. And even though they’ll never really go away, they might fade over time or with help from certain products and procedures.

Stretch marks happen when your body grows quickly for any reason. Your skin can’t stretch enough to keep up. These long, thin, rippled marks are also called strain.

Collagen is a protein that makes your skin more elastic. If your skin doesn’t have enough, the marks may show up as it stretches.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global stretch marks market are Quanta System, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Solta Medical, Candela Corporation, Sciton, Inc., Cynosure LLC., LUTRONIC, Northshore Dermatoplogy, Lumenis, Alma Lasers Ltd, EC21, Inc., CUTERA, Dermaclara, Weleda, HELIXBIOMEDIX, INC, Strialite, Mama Mio US, Inc, and Clarins Group among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing disposable earnings is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

High consumption of calorie-laden fat food by a large population will propel the growth of the market

The topical products segments are comparatively cheaper in price and are abundant via wide distribution channels, which lead to the growth of this market for a long run

Efforts by the manufacturers for topical products promotion because of the physician recommendation is also augmenting the market growth

Market Restraints

High risk of side-effects on the skin is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Availability of natural treatments will hinder the market in the forecast period

High cost stretch marks treatment drugs is also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Stretch Marks Market

Global Stretch Marks Market By Treatment (Topical Products, Light and Laser Therapies, Microdermabrasion, Plastic Surgery, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Dermatology Centers, Home Care, Others), Distribution (Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In July, 2019 Laboratoire HRA Pharma acquired rights of Mederma brand from Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH. Mederma is one of the market leader in scar care treatments and provides wide range of over-the-counter products for the stretch marks, skin care, and scar care categories. The acquisition will help the company to increase customer base and the combined resources of both the companies which will help to increase revenue generation and expansion of the stretch marks market

In March, 2019 Lumenis has launched “No more stretch marks’ campaign. The campaign is aimed to spread awareness amongst women to eliminate stretch marks and body scars. The campaign will help company to enhance its presence among customers as the campaign will run on both digital medium as well as off line medium

Competitive Analysis:

Global stretch marks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stretch marks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

