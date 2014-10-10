The Global Friction Modifiers Market is expected to reach USD 1008.4 billion by 2025, from USD 817.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Leading Players of Global Friction Modifiers Market are AkzoNobel, The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical, Infineum, Chevron, Croda, BASF, ABITEC Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, King Industries, NYCO, specialty lubricants and synthetic esters, BRB International BV, T. Vanderbilt Co., CSW Industrials Inc., ADEKA CORPORATION, ADEKA USA CORPORATION, Archoil Europe, Multisol Ltd, PMC Biogenix, Wynn’s, Dog Deutsche Oelfabrik

The global Friction Modifiers Market Industry offers a wide spectrum of opportunities to different product developers and services providers including industries, vendors, and firms to develop and grow in the market at a global level.

Market Segmentation: Global Friction Modifiers Market

Global Friction Modifiers Market,

By Type (Organic Friction Modifiers, Inorganic Friction Modifiers),

By Application (Transportation Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive landscape: Global Friction Modifiers Market

The global friction modifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Growing automotive industry and vehicle industry

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient lubricants

Rising of maintenance awareness of vehicles in consumers

Government awareness regarding the green environmental policies and raw material availability

Rise in demand for alternative fuels

Rise in use of fully electric vehicle

TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Friction Modifiers Market

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Friction Modifiers Market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Friction Modifiers, Applications of Friction Modifiers, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Friction Modifiers, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, MEA, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Friction Modifiers Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, the Friction Modifiers Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Friction Modifiers

Chapter 9, Global Friction Modifiers Market, By Type (Organic Friction Modifiers, Inorganic Friction Modifiers), By Application (Transportation Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, the Consumers Analysis of Global Friction Modifiers;

Chapter 12, Friction Modifiers Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Friction Modifiers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

