North America Protein Hydrolysates Market Research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2026 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North America Protein Hydrolysates Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America protein hydrolysates market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Key Players: North America Protein Hydrolysates Market

Abbott, DSM, Kerry, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, Danone, Hilmar Ingredients, Roquette, AMCO Proteins Company, FrieslandCampina, Davisco Foods, Business of Agropur, Inc., Fonterra, Milk Specialties Global, Hilmar Ingredients, Carbery Group, Cargill, Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., Ingredia Dairy Experts, Sigma-Aldrich, Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., PROLIVER, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Pileje, Nestlé, Nestlé Egypt, Nestlé México, Nestlé Malaysia, Nestlé Canada Inc., and others

Market Segmentation: North America Protein Hydrolysates Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into animal protein hydrolysates, plant protein hydrolysates, and others. Animal protein hydrolysates are sub-segmented into milk protein hydrolysates, meat protein hydrolysates, fish protein hydrolysates and egg protein hydrolysates. Milk protein hydrolysates are further sub-segmented into whey and casein. Meat protein hydrolysates are further sub-segmented into bovine, swine and poultry. Plant protein hydrolysates are segmented into soy, wheat and others. Other segment is further segmented into algae protein hydrolysates and yeast protein hydrolysates. In 2019, animal protein hydrolysates segment is expected to dominate the global protein hydrolysates market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2017, Kerry introduced a new plant-protein solution by using processing technique and flavor-masking technology. These technologies address the grainy, chalky texture and mask the characteristic off-notes and bitterness traditionally for plant-based proteins. This has completed the demand of the customers in the market and will help in the growth of the company.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2019, powder segment is expected to dominate the market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Milk Specialties created and introduced a new category for protein. It is the first carbonated whey protein and is named as PRObev. This product has helped the company to increase their product portfolio and would help them to gain name in the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infant nutrition, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, nutraceuticals, clinical nutrition, animal feed and others. In 2019, infant nutrition segment is expected to dominate the market growing at the CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sports nutrition segment is growing with highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In November 2017, FrieslandCampina launched their Whey protein hydrolysates at FI Europe. The product is latest innovation and helped the company to strengthen their extensive dairy protein portfolio.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into animal, plant, and others. In 2019, animal segment is expected to dominate the market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In November 2017, Carbery has launched its new innovated hydrolyzed whey protein range, Optipep 4bars. This contains new ingredient that delivers a soft texture throughout shelf-life with better nutritional quality.

On the basis of method, the market is segmented into acid & alkaline hydrolysis, enzymatic hydrolysis. In 2019, enzymatic hydrolysis segment is expected to dominate the market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Agropur, Canada launched Inno Accel. It is Inno Agropur program for the first time in North America especially in dairy businesses. This is the largest open innovation initiative taken by the company in North America country.

