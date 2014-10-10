EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

The demand for EV Charging Infrastructure is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the growing environmental issues, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles globally. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in US and China, which comprises of largest electric vehicle market across the globe, accounting for over 60% of the value of global electric vehicle market share. With the constantly growing demand for charging stations, the manufacturers are increasing their production lines, investing in new and advanced technologies which is driving the EV charging infrastructure market.

In the recent few years, EV charging infrastructure market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 ChargePoint announced its partnership with Greenlots, to enhance the access for its customers to thousands of additional charging sites across North America with no additional cost. The partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

ABB Ltd. ABM Industries Incorporated Bosch Automotive Service Solution ChargePoint, Inc. DELTA ELECTRONICS Driivz Ltd. EVbox Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Siemens AG Tesla, Inc.

Based on hardware, the AC Charger is expected to dominate the EV charging infrastructure market during the forecast period. The AC charger manufacturers are constantly witnessing increasing demand for Level 1 chargers, attributing to the increase in electric vehicles in the developed countries as well as developing countries. China, the US and France are some of the developed countries generating enormous demand for AC chargers owing to consistently rising number of EVs in these countries.

The EV Charging Infrastructure Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The China holds the largest EV charging infrastructure market share in the Asia-Pacific region. The government of China is focusing strongly towards the deployment of charging station across tier-1 cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Currently, Beijing targeted installation of approx. 4.8 million charging posts and about 1, 00,000 stations by 2020. The current policy even also focusing on the deployment of charging facilities across new residential construction in the city. Such a robust initiative of governments and private market players lead towards the growth of EV Charging infrastructure across the country. This factor would help the China market to sustain its share in the EV Charging infrastructure market.

