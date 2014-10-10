”

The latest report titled global Digital Transformation Market 2019 includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at Garner Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, SAP SE, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems, Capgemini Group, Kelltontech Solutions, Accenture, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Alibaba, Huawei,

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are Cloud Based, AI, IoT, Other,

Market Segment by Applications, covers BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the Points cover in Global Digital Transformation Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Overview of Global Digital Transformation Market (2019-2025)

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2019 and 2025

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure. Continued…

Global Digital Transformation Market Report gives answers to following Vital Questions:

1. What are the risks associated with the sourcing of raw material, or holding the line on costs of services?

2. Who are the emerging competitors in the Global Digital Transformation industry?

3. Expected percentage of the Global Digital Transformation Market Growth over upcoming period?

4. Why does Global Digital Transformation Market have high growth potential?

5. How does this Report match with Investment Policy Statement?

Study Objective of The Report:

• To study and estimate the market size of Digital Transformation, in terms of value.

• To find growth and challenges for global market.

• To study worthwhile expansions such as expansions, new services launches in Global Digital Transformation.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global market.

• To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Digital Transformation.

