A DNS firewall is a system security arrangement that organizes frameworks from interfacing malicious Internet areas. DNS Firewall works by utilizing DNS Response Policy Zones (RPZs) and significant risk insight to counteract information exfiltration. DNS Firewalls can likewise give bits of knowledge on dangers, separate tainted gadgets for remediation, protects the data assets by anticipating the cyber-attacks.

A DNS firewall also works as a DNS resolver. It averts undertaking worker and framework associations with known malevolent Internet areas, and can give quick input about potential bargains like botnets and APTs on their systems to big business security groups. Creating a list of malicious domains or hostnames is an easy way, which can be added easily to the configuration of the DNS resolver server to automatically block access to those locations by utilizing this secure DNS gateway, an enterprise can ensure its employees and IT systems are not routed to destinations that could jeopardize communications, proprietary information, customers’ private data and more.. Another major advantage of a DNS firewall is that you already have the foundation you need in place with your current DNS resolver infrastructure. Thus there’s no hardware to install, major software upgrades, network reconfiguration projects or items that can bog down typical security solution deployments. According to a report published in June 2016, ThreatSTOP, Inc., a cloud-based network security provider, which provides automated threat protection service to the leading organizations through ThreatSTOP DNS Firewall,which is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In use today by some of the world’s largest organizations, the ThreatSTOP DNS Firewall continuously protects cloud workloads against ransomware, phishing and other attacks, and prevents networks from communicating with command and control.

The Global DNS firewall Market accounted for USD 89.56 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The renowned players in DNS firewall market are Cloudflare, BlueCat, Infoblox, EfficientIP, EonScope

DNS firewall market research report contains key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors. Moreover, market restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour, is also studied with which achieving a success in the competitive marketplace is simplified.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Extreme vulnerability of the DNS to malware and apt intrusions.

Increasing proliferation of web applications.

Evolution of virtualization, resulting in the growth of virtual DNS.

Huge implementation and maintenance costs.

Lack of skilled professionals.

Competitive Analysis:

The global DNS firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of DNS firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global DNS firewall Market

Nominum, Cisco, F5 Networks, VeriSign, SWITCH, eSentire, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, Verigio Communications among others.

Report Segmentation: Global DNS firewall Market

The global DNS firewall market is based on deployment type, end users, end-use vertical and geographical segments.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and virtual appliance.

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into DNS providers, domain name registrars, enterprises, website hosts and service providers.

Based on end-use vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and it, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, education and others (travel and hospitality, logistics and transportation, and utilities).

Based on geography the DNS firewall market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Research Methodology: Global DNS firewall Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

