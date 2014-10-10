North America “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Major players operating in this North America Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global

North America Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Biocides, Inhibitors, Viscosifiers, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Acids, Friction Reducers, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, Additives, Retarders, Defoamers, Emulsifiers, Others), Application (Drilling, Production, Stimulation, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Workover & Completion, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process. The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe. The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.

Growing demand of specialty oilfield chemicals for the extraction process of oilfields is leading to the growth of North America specialty oilfield chemicals market.

Segmentation: North America Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

North America specialty oilfield chemicals market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others

In February 2019, Kemira invested in emulsion polymer manufacturing (U.S.) to increase production of high molecular weight emulsion polymers which are used in soil and gas industry. It will also modernize its bio-based acrylamide capabilities. The investment will help the company to secure a positon of global leader in market.

In November 2018, EVONIK acquired PEROXYCHEM (U.S.) to strengthen their resource efficiency segment. The acquisition will expand their portfolio of environmentally friendly and high-growth specialty applications. The acquired company is characterized by above-average growth, moderate capital intensity and low cyclicality which will benefit the company.

