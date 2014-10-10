Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market By Training Mode (Training Courses, E-Learning, Simulator), Training Type (Operational Training, Domain Training), Upstream Sector (Exploration, Development, Production), End-User (National Oil Companies, Independent Oil Companies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global upstream petrotechnical training services market are Society of Petroleum Engineers; IADC; EAGE; Society of Exploration Geophysicists; Petroskills; API; IFP Training; Total; Royal Dutch Shell; Baker Hughes; Halliburton; Intertek Group plc; RPS Group; Petroknowledge; NOVOMET; Aucerna; International Human Resources Development Corporation; PetroEdge; Petex; HOT Engineering GmbH; Petrofac Limited; Rigworld Training and Simtronics Corporation among others.

Increasing demand from various organizations to employ skilled amounts of workforce in their businesses is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various technological advancements in the market resulting in consistent upgradation of knowledge of human force employed in this industry; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict government regulations and compliances regarding the safety of individuals in these industries is expected to augment growth of the market

Various real-life simulative experiences with the simulative training modules is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cost of training expenditure resulting in lower return on investments for organizations in an already competitive market is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High levels of resources required for e-learning services which is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-To-Face In-House Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design & Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations & Management Reservoir Engagement Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-User

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

In February 2019, 13th edition of International Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition was held in Uttar Pradesh, India from 10-12th February, 2019, organized in combination between Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. The exhibition discussed the various opportunities currently present in the market with the latest technologies available in the oil & gas industry

In November 2017, Schlumberger Limited announced that they had initiated their analysis laboratory located in Texas, United States providing petrotechnical experts with better availability of equipment and technologies for better understanding and analysis of rocks and fluids resulting in complete reservoir characterization. The facility also includes a “Center of Excellence” which will help organizations conduct better and effective research & testing of production chemicals

Global upstream petrotechnical training services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of upstream petrotechnical training services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

