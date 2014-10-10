The Medical Imaging Phantoms report provides market overview, Market Segment Upstream and Downstream and Cost Analysis. It analysis the industry by market size, type, top players, demand, Market Price Trends, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis. This Medical Imaging Phantoms report furthermore portrays bargains channel, wholesalers, dealers, shippers and statistical surveying Findings and Conclusion, addendum and data source.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.03% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of brain injury and rising adoption of advanced technologies are the factor for the growth. Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market By Device Type (X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms, Ultrasound Phantoms, CT Phantoms, MRI Phantoms, Nuclear Imaging Phantoms, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies), Material (Stimulating Devices, False Organ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical imaging phantoms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging phantoms market are Biodex, Inc., Carville Limited., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing., Gold Standard Phantoms., Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Leeds Test Objects., PhantomX., Pure Imaging Phantoms, PTW Freiburg GmbH, The Phantom Laboratory, simutec.com, Frank Shield, Fluke, Newmatic Medical, Image Owl, Imaging Solutions Pty Ltd, Cone Instruments and others.

Market Drivers: Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

Increasing cases of chronic disease will drive the market growth

Growing favorable insurance policies will also propel growth

Increasing investment in R&D activities is also contributing as a factor for the growth

Rising disposable income are the factor accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

High cost of the medical imaging phantom will restrain market

Increasing maintenance complications of medical image phantom will also restrict the market

Key Developments in the Market: Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

In April 2019, VATA announced the launch of Vascular Access Ultrasound Phantom (0705), which is designed to provide high quality imaging. For the successful ultrasound guided vascular accessing, this new product provides different training chances. The main aim of the launch is to improve the patient experience and it also consists of curved contour which acts like the contour of the patients. The soft tissue movement can be easily analyzed due to high image quality

In April 2019, CIRS announced the launch of their new MR safe mrgrt motion management QA phantom so that they can provide real time motion management. It is safe to use because it is made of non-ferro-magnetic materials and piezoelectric motors. This new product will join the current CIRS phantom portfolio which consists of dynamic cardiac phantom, dynamic platform, dynamic thorax phantom and viewray dynamic phantom

Table Of Contents : Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Products

7 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Type

8 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Therapy

More…………….

Reasons to Purchase this Report: Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

Current and future of global medical imaging phantoms market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

