Global Pen Injectors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 52.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising approval rates by the particular authorities for the products.

Market Definition: Global Pen Injectors Market

Pen injectors can be defined as drug delivering medical devices that enable the patient or the user to deliver a particular dosage of the drug. These pen injectors are basically a type of syringe that has a spring attached to their base, so that the patient or the consumer can self-inject these drugs with the push of a button. These products were invented so as to overcome the fear in patients regarding needle based drug delivery devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ypsomed, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, BD, Owen Mumford, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., SHL Group, Copernicus, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Trividia Health Inc., Pikdare S.r.l., ARKRAY Inc., and GlucoMe.

Market Segmentation

Global Pen Injectors Market, By Type (Disposable, Reusable), Dosage (Fixed, Variable), End-Users (Home Care, Hospitals & Clinics), Therapy (Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Growth Hormone Therapy, Fertility, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Market

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pen Injectors Market

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

Chapter 4: Overall Market Overview of Pen Injectors Market

Chapter 5: Pen Injectors Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market

Chapter 7: Development Trend of Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: Pen Injectors Marketing Type Analysis

Chapter 9: Conclusion of Pen Injectors Market Report

