An improvised explosive device (IED) is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. It may be constructed of conventional military explosives, such as an artillery shell, attached to a detonating mechanism. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs.

By application, the market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense sector in different countries is the major end-user of different types of mine and IED detection equipment and devices as they continuously face threats of IED blasts during cross-country operations.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3692409

By equipment, the market has been segmented into sensor based, radar based, laser based, and others. The laser based segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The continuous demand for mine and IED detection system and equipment by the U.S. military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is the major reason for the high growth of this market. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, the increased investments in the development of mine and IED detection equipment and devices are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The global Mine and IED Detection Systems market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mine and IED Detection Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mine and IED Detection Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Mine and IED Detection Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mine and IED Detection Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems (U.K)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Raytheon (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

L3 Technologies (US)

Harris (US)

General Dynamics (US)

Schiebel (Vienna)

DCD Group (South Africa)

Chemring Group (U.K)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sensor Based

Radar Based

Laser Based

Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Others

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3692409

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mine and IED Detection Systems

1.1 Definition of Mine and IED Detection Systems

1.2 Mine and IED Detection Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sensor Based

1.2.3 Radar Based

1.2.4 Laser Based

1.3 Mine and IED Detection Systems Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Homeland Security

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Mine and IED Detection Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mine and IED D

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mine-and-ied-detection-systems-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155