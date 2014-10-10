This market research report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Medical Device industry for a certain forecast period. Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report offers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2018-2025. In Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report; a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The report is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition.

Data Bridge Market Research provides new industry report “Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market” is expected to reach USD 2,798.68 billion by 2024 from USD 1,560.50 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Surgical Sealents and Adhesives Market By Product type (Natural/Biological {Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives, Polysaccharide Based Sealants and Adhesives}, Synthetic and Semisynthetic {Cyanoacrylates, Polyethylene Gylcol Based Hydrogel, Urethane-Based Adhesives}), Indication (Surgical Hemostasis, Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (CNS Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries), Distribution Channel, End User, Geography Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Players:

Baxter,

Medtronic,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Cryolife, Inc.,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Ethicon LLC.,

Vivostat A/S,

Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

Cohera Medical, Inc.,

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.,

Sealantis Ltd.,

Cardinal Health

among others.

Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for surgical sealants and adhesives market are growing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements. These factors increase the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives products. Increasing need to manage blood loss in patients and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE Marking approval in surgical sealants and adhesive products are the other factors driving the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

High cost of surgical sealants and adhesives products is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market

Many companies are increasingly focusing on focusing on novel biomaterial along with the new properties in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the surgical sealants and adhesives market

Improving healthcare system in emerging market will drive the market in future

Key Points:

Ethicon US, LLC is going to dominate the surgical sealants and adhesives market following with Baxter, CryoLife, Inc. and C. R. Bard, Inc. along with others such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vivostat A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cohera Medical, Inc., OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Sealantis Ltd., and Cardinal Health among others.

Fibrin based sealants and adhesives market is growing with the highest CAGR

Polypeptide/Protein-based sealants and adhesives are driving the market with highest market share

Chitosan based sealants and adhesives are dominating the surgical sealants and adhesives market

Market Segmentations in Details:

product type,

application,

indication,

distribution channel,

end user

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into 2 types :-

natural/biological sealants and adhesives,

synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants and adhesives.

On the basis of application:- the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, urological surgeries, and others.

On the basis of indication:- the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into surgical hemostasis, tissue sealing, and tissue engineering.

On the basis of distribution channel:- the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into direct tenders, and retail.

On the basis of end users:- the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, community healthcare and others. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

