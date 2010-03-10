Global Translation Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Translation Service Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Translation is communication of meaning from one language to other languages. The purpose of translation is to convey the original quality, tone, essence, and intent of the message. Modern day translation services rely on new technologies which use software to simplify the translation of languages. Organizations around the world use translations for the business purposes, missions, mandates, user reviews, reports and many more. Rapid globalization, technological enhancements, increasing geographical outreach and growth in foreign client base are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing adoption of artificial intelligence is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, translation services makes communication effective, highly accurate and meets global regulation & standards which also impelling the demand of translation services across the globe. However, inevitable loss of intended meaning and machines cannot be able to translate the context is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Translation Service during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Translation Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to higher adoption of translation services in security & government agencies and rising technological advancements across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Translation Service market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising government initiatives in the region.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Translation Services Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/6095

The major market player included in this report are:

Language Line Solutions

Lionbridge

TransPerfect

SDL

Globalexicon

Global Language Solutions Inc.

Ingco International

Straker Translations

Mars Translation Services

Gengo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Operation Type:

Technical Translation

Machine Translation

By Service:

Written Translation Services

Interpretation Service

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Commercial

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Buy Global Translation Services Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/6095/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Translation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Translation Service Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Translation Service Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Translation Service Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Translation Service Market, by Operation Type

Chapter 6. Translation Service Market, by Service

Chapter 7. Translation Service Market, by Component

Chapter 8. Translation Service Market, by Application

Chapter 9. Translation Service Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Language Line Solutions

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Lionbridge

10.3.3. TransPerfect

10.3.4. SDL

10.3.5. Globalexicon

10.3.6. Global Language Solutions Inc.

10.3.7. Ingco International

10.3.8. Straker Translations

10.3.9. Mars Translation Services

10.3.10. Gengo

Chapter 11. Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Translation Services in global market.

To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/6095

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.