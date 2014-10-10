Global drug delivery devices market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1243.34 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 2070.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constant innovations and advancements in the market resulting in product launches (Current Year Updated Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Market Definition: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drug delivery devices are those medical devices and equipments that are used for dispatching the drugs into the human bodies and various systems. They are specifically made for dispatching the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques. These devices are used for the therapeutic treatments and entire recovery procedure.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally resulting in increased consumption of therapeutic drugs and therapies; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the consumption of drugs and therapeutic pharmaceuticals because of the development and better nature of treatment associated with these drugs; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increase in complications and expertise required in delivering therapeutics and drugs through these devices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

BD.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Antares Pharma; Novartis AG; 3M; Sulzer Ltd; Gerresheimer AG; Sanofi; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Novosanis; MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Insulet Corporation; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Enable Injections; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; SMC Ltd.; ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd. and Cipla Inc. are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Global drug delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug delivery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

By Route of Administration

Oral Drug Delivery

Solid Oral Drugs

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Pills

Liquid Oral Drugs

Syrups

Solutions

Semi-Solid Oral Drugs

Gels

Emulsions

Elixirs

Injectable Drug Delivery

Conventional Injection Devices (By Material)

Glass

Plastic

Conventional Injection Devices (By Product)

Fillable Syringes

Pre-Filled Syringes

Conventional Injection Devices (By Usability)

Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Self-Injection Devices

Needle-Free Injectors

Autoinjectors

Pen Injectors

Wearable Injectors

Other Injector Devices

Topical Drug Delivery

Liquid Formulations

Solutions

Suspensions

Semi-Solid Formulations

Creams

Gels

Ointments

Pastes

Lotions

Solid Formulations

Suppositories

Powders

Transdermal Products

Transdermal Patches

Transdermal Gels

Ocular Drug Delivery

Liquid Formulations

Eye Drops

Liquid Sprays

Semi-Solid Formulations

Gels

Eye Ointments

Ocular Devices

Drug-Coated Contact Lenses

Ocular Inserts

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Metered-Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Soft Mist Nebulizers

Nasal Drug Delivery

Nasal Drops

Nasal Sprays

Nasal Powders

Nasal Gels

Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Oral Formulations

Buccal Drug Delivery

Sublingual Drug Delivery

Others

Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Implantable Drug Delivery

Active Implantable Drug Delivery

Passive Implantable Drug Delivery

By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Others

Endocrine Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

By Geography North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Sulzer Ltd announced that they had completed the acquisition of MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG. This acquisition will help Sulzer Ltd in expanding their business segments to include the healthcare division and help in providing various products for the healthcare market.

In July 2018, Gerresheimer AG announced that they had acquired Sensile Medical and has expanded their service portfolios through this acquisition. This acquisition will help in expanding the technological portfolio of Gerresheimer AG due to Sensile’s expertise in the development and usage of liquid drug delivery devices.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global drug delivery devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

