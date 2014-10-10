Drug Delivery Devices Market Growing By CAGR Of 6.58% With Sanofi, 3M, Roche, Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, Alkermes, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Healthcare
Global drug delivery devices market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1243.34 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 2070.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constant innovations and advancements in the market resulting in product launches (Current Year Updated Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Market Definition: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market
Drug delivery devices are those medical devices and equipments that are used for dispatching the drugs into the human bodies and various systems. They are specifically made for dispatching the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques. These devices are used for the therapeutic treatments and entire recovery procedure.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally resulting in increased consumption of therapeutic drugs and therapies; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Growth in the consumption of drugs and therapeutic pharmaceuticals because of the development and better nature of treatment associated with these drugs; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Increase in complications and expertise required in delivering therapeutics and drugs through these devices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Market Competitors: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market
BD.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Antares Pharma; Novartis AG; 3M; Sulzer Ltd; Gerresheimer AG; Sanofi; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Novosanis; MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Insulet Corporation; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Enable Injections; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; SMC Ltd.; ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd. and Cipla Inc. are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.
Global drug delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug delivery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market
By Route of Administration
Oral Drug Delivery
Solid Oral Drugs
Tablets
Capsules
Powders
Pills
Liquid Oral Drugs
Syrups
Solutions
Semi-Solid Oral Drugs
Gels
Emulsions
Elixirs
Injectable Drug Delivery
Conventional Injection Devices (By Material)
Glass
Plastic
Conventional Injection Devices (By Product)
Fillable Syringes
Pre-Filled Syringes
Conventional Injection Devices (By Usability)
Reusable Syringes
Disposable Syringes
Self-Injection Devices
Needle-Free Injectors
Autoinjectors
Pen Injectors
Wearable Injectors
Other Injector Devices
Topical Drug Delivery
Liquid Formulations
Solutions
Suspensions
Semi-Solid Formulations
Creams
Gels
Ointments
Pastes
Lotions
Solid Formulations
Suppositories
Powders
Transdermal Products
Transdermal Patches
Transdermal Gels
Ocular Drug Delivery
Liquid Formulations
Eye Drops
Liquid Sprays
Semi-Solid Formulations
Gels
Eye Ointments
Ocular Devices
Drug-Coated Contact Lenses
Ocular Inserts
Pulmonary Drug Delivery
Metered-Dose Inhalers
Dry Powder Inhalers
Nebulizers
Jet Nebulizers
Ultrasonic Nebulizers
Soft Mist Nebulizers
Nasal Drug Delivery
Nasal Drops
Nasal Sprays
Nasal Powders
Nasal Gels
Transmucosal Drug Delivery
Oral Formulations
Buccal Drug Delivery
Sublingual Drug Delivery
Others
Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery
Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery
Implantable Drug Delivery
Active Implantable Drug Delivery
Passive Implantable Drug Delivery
By Patient Care Setting
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
Home Care Settings
Others
By Application
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Diabetes
Cardiovascular Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Central Nervous System Disorders
Others
Endocrine Disorders
Ophthalmic Disorders
- By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Sulzer Ltd announced that they had completed the acquisition of MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG. This acquisition will help Sulzer Ltd in expanding their business segments to include the healthcare division and help in providing various products for the healthcare market.
- In July 2018, Gerresheimer AG announced that they had acquired Sensile Medical and has expanded their service portfolios through this acquisition. This acquisition will help in expanding the technological portfolio of Gerresheimer AG due to Sensile’s expertise in the development and usage of liquid drug delivery devices.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global drug delivery devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
