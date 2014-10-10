The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar IC market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Millimeter wave radar makes use of highly directional and high frequency electromagnetic waves for mapping the surrounding environment. The mmWave radar typically operates at a high frequency of 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz that enables it in mitigating environmental factors such as heat and light. The antennas of mmWave radars are very small, have lower power, and are packaged easily into the vehicle designs. Also, these mmWave radars are flexible and can be easily tuned for short, long, and wide detection ranges for highly specific applications.

Rising adoptions of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and automotive electronics integrations are anticipated to be the major drivers for the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market. The additional costs of integrating mmWave radars coupled with lack of awareness about the product amongst the masses would challenge the growth of the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market. The emerging automotive electronics applications present ample opportunities for growth thereby creating more opportunities for the players operating in the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market.

The “Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, application, and geography. The global automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive millimeter wave radar IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application. Based on product type, the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is segmented into 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and others. On the basis of technology, the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is segmented into GaAs, RF CMOS, and SiGe BiCMOS. Further, the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is segmented on the basis of application into adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, parking assist, automatic emergency braking system, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive millimeter wave radar IC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive millimeter wave radar IC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

