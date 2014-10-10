This report studies the global Online Event Ticketing market, analyzes and researches the Online Event Ticketing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2127379

Razorgato

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Tickpick

Fandango

AOL Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

Big Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Vue Entertainment

Mtime

Kyazoonga





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sports

Music & Other Live Shows

Movies





Market segment by Application, Online Event Ticketing can be split into

Desktop

Mobile





If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-event-ticketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Online Event Ticketing

1.1 Online Event Ticketing Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Event Ticketing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Online Event Ticketing Market by Type

1.3.1 Sports

1.3.2 Music & Other Live Shows

1.3.3 Movies

1.4 Online Event Ticketing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Desktop

1.4.2 Mobile

n

Chapter Two: Global Online Event Ticketing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Online Event Ticketing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Razorgato

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 StubHub

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Ticketmaster

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Tickpick

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Fandango

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 AOL Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Atom Tickets LLC

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Big Cinemas

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Vue Entertainment

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Online Event Ticketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Mtime

3.12 Kyazoonga

n

Chapter Four: Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Online Event Ticketing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Online Event Ticketing

n

Chapter Five: United States Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: EU Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: Japan Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: China Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: India Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Online Event Ticketing Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Online Event Ticketing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Online Event Ticketing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Online Event Ticketing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Online Event Ticketing Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Online Event Ticketing Market Dynamics

12.1 Online Event Ticketing Market Opportunities

12.2 Online Event Ticketing Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Online Event Ticketing Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Online Event Ticketing Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2127379

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155