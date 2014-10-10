The Report of Global Hair Transplant Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Hair Transplant Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

Hair Transplant Market – Overview:

According to a new market research study titled ‘Hair Transplant Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Procedure, Site of Transplant and Therapy, the global hair transplant market was valued at US$ 5,272.1Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28,627.6 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hair transplant market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The key players operating in the field of hair transplant market worldwide include Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, and Restoration Robotics, Inc. among others.

The global hair transplant market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The advancements in hair transplant procedures such as follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the type of procedures, the demand for the hair transplant is significantly high for FUE, followed by FUSS. In FUE technique each hair graft is removed one by one from the donor site using a punch tool. The procedure is performed to restore the smaller area (number of grafts) compared to the FUSS method. Furthermore, declining cost of procedures can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the hair transplant market during the forecast period.

Hair Transplant Market – Segments:

The report segments the global hair transplant market as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Procedure

Surgical Procedure

Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Non-Surgical Procedure

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Application

Scalp

Facial

Eyebrow

Bread

Eyelash

Chest

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Laser Cap

Revage 670 Laser

