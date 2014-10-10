Market Analysis: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

Global blood cancer drug market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cases of hematology-oncology disorders and progressively focusing on innovation of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blood cancer drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, UCB SA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. and many others..

Market Definition: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

Blood cancer is life threatening oncology disorder in which cancer start growing in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. These tumors prevent the blood from functioning. The patients with blood cancer experience abdominal pain, bone pain, weight loss, dark spots, excessive or easy bruising and weakness. According to the statistic published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that over 8,110 cases are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in teenagers aged 15 to 19 years. Growing incidence of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Market Drivers

Rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of the disease will drive the growth of the market

Rise in the government and non-government investment in the research and development

Accelerating the demand of novel therapies and treatment

Increases in effectiveness of drugs for the treatment of hematology-oncology disorders

Segmentation: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

By Type

Leukemia Leukemia Lymphocytic Leukemias Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Myeloid leukemias Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Others Myeloprolifeative Neoplasms Systemic Mastocytosis Hairy Cell Leukaemia (HCL)

Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma Myeloma Typical Myeloma Bence Jones Myeloma Non-Secretory Myeloma Immunoglobulin M–Producing Multiple Myeloma



By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation therapy

Targeted Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Blood Transfusion

Surgery Bone Marrow Transplantation Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

By Mechanism of Action Type Proteasome Inhibitor Bortezomib Rituxima Kinase Inhibitor Imatinib mesylate Midostaurin Gilteritinib

B-Cell Lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) Protein Inhibitor Venetoclax

Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) Inhibitor Ivosidenib Enasidenib

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor Glasdegib

Anti-CD20 Antibody Rituximab Ibritumomab



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intra-arterial Intravenous



By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia, Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Restraints

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition

Effective treatment is either unavailable or costly

Inadequate knowledge of blood cancer in developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they have received approval from FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) which is an oral selective B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the approval of Venclexta expanded the company’s portfolio in therapeutic area of oncology

In March 2018, Novartis AG received the FDA expanded label approval of Tasigna (nilotinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in pediatric patients of age one year or older. This approval broaden the clinical indication of Tasigna

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

Global blood cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood cancer market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

