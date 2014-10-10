Medical Robotic Systems Market Insights | Key players: AcouSort AB, Medineering GmbH
The Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to benefits of robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy training and technological advancements in the field of robotic system. To achieve success in the competition of global market place, going for this global Europe Medical Robotic Systems market research report is the key. This market report strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Besides, it presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The report gives details about the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Medical Device industry. Moreover, this Europe Medical Robotic Systems market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Medical Device industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market By Product (Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems), By Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications, Neurosurgery, Other Applications), Country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market
Medical robot is a robot that allows surgeons to conduct surgery more precisely. The sector of medical robotics is evolving. A broad range of medical apps have appeared, such as surgical machines, laboratory tools, telesurgery, remote surgery, and teleconsultation machines, rehabilitation machines to assist the blind and the deaf. Medical robots help with surgery and reduce the likelihood of infection. Medical robots are designed to increase the precision of surgeons and decrease the danger of victims.
Competitive Analysis:
Medical robotic systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical robotic systems market for Europe. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe medical robotic systems market are MMI S.p.A., Gogoa.eu, Preceyes BV, ABLE Human Motion, AcouSort AB, Medineering GmbH, Rob Surgical, Robocath, Inc., Advanced Osteotomy Tools – AOT AG, Intuitive Surgical., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Medtech SA, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Reha Technology AG, Xenex, CYBERDYNE INC., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Mazor Robotics among others.
- Market Drivers
- Benefits of robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy training, is driving the growth of the market
- Technological advancements in the field of robotic system, is propelling the growth of the market
- Growth in grants for research into medical robots, boosts the development of the market
- Public offering of IPOS by medical robotic firms, is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Safety concerns over robotic surgery devices, is hampering the growth of the market
- Absence of information about the operations of these robots, is hindering the growth of the market
- High cost of the robotic surgery devices, is restricting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market
By Product
- Instruments & Accessories
- Robotic Systems
- Surgical Robot
- Orthopedic robotic systems
- RoboDoc Surgical Systems
- MAKO RIO surgical system
- iBlock Surgical System
- Navio Surgical System
- Stanmore Sculptor surgical system
- Orthopedic robotic systems
- Neurosurgical Robotic Systems market
- Neuromate surgical system
- Pathfinder surgical systems
- Renaissance Surgical System
- General Laparoscopy Robotic Systems market
- da Vinci Robotic Surgery System
- Freehand endoscope Holder
- Telelap ALF-X surgical system
- Noncatheter percutaneous robotic systems
- Steerable Robotic Catheters
- Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Systems
- CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System
- TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System
- Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System
- Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- IV Robotic Systems
- Surgical Robot
By Application
- Laparoscopy
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Pharmacy Applications
- Neurosurgery
- Other Applications
By Country
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2019
- Market Size And Forecast 2019-2026
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of Europe medical robotic systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
