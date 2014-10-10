The Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacture covered in the report. It also sheds light on the trends and drivers, revenue growth, technologies and on the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants market enhancing the capital format. Moreover, Major strategical venture in the market which contains product development, partnership etc. are scrutinized in this Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants report. It delivers conclusive information relating to various aspects of the market such as commercial application, size of the industry and speculated profit margin over the planned timeline is also provided in the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants report.

Market Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the increasing geriatric population and surging incidences of orthopedic diseases are contributing to the market growth.

Orthopedic implants are the devices that are manufactured to correct the existing problems in the muscle and skeleton in the body. There had been a lot of innovations in the implants which have facilitated the successful implants. These are usually used for treating the back pain and orthopedic implants like bone screws and plates which are used in fixation of fractured bone segments and spinal fusion surgery. With the advent of technology there has been a shift to modern fixation devices from conventional surgical procedures.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market

By Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements Knee Replacement Implants Hip Replacement Implants Extremities Upper Extremity Reconstruction Elbow Reconstruction Hand & Wrist Shoulder Reconstruction Lower Extremity Reconstruction Foot Reconstruction Ankle Reconstruction

Spinal Implants Spinal Fusion Devices Thoracolumbar Devices Cervical Fixation Devices Interbody Fusion Devices Motion Preservation Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Disc Replacement Devices Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices Vertebroplasty Devices Invasive Spinal Bone Stimulators

Dental Implants Root Form Dental Implants Plate Form Dental Implants

Orthobiologics Allografts Machined Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Bone Graft Substitutes Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) Synthetic Bone Grafts Cell Based Matrices (CBM)

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial Screw Plates Staples Others

Others

By Biomaterial

Ceramics Biomaterials

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Procedure

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Others

By Device Type

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices Orthopedic Rods/Wire Orthopedic Screws Orthopedic Plates Fixation Pins Orthopedic Nails Sodium Phosphate Enemas



By Application

Neck Fracture

Spine Fracture

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

Others

By End User

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinics

Home Cares

Others

By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, MicroPort Scientific had announced its expansion in the Indian markets by offering the full range of orthopedic implants products. The launch will expand the product portfolio and boost the revenues of the company.

In April 2016, Stryker had acquired Stanmore Implants which had integrated technology for effective solutions for orthopedic oncology surgeons. The acquisition had expanded the presence and market share of the company.

The report highlights advancements and any kind of changes taking place in this market.

Let’s take a deeper look to it-:

Market Drivers

The surge in the incidences of orthopedic devices are driving the market growth

The rise in the elderly population is boosting the market growth

The various technological innovations in the field of orthopedic implants are fueling the market growth

The surge in the acceptance of orthopedic implants are driving the market growth

The healthcare facilities are being improved which is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

The orthopedic implants procedures are costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulator process and approvals are hampering the market growth

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market market.

Major competitors in the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market-:

The Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market report analyzes the working methodologies and decision making capabilities of key market players or organizations who contribute in tremendous growth of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market. This overall assessment helps the new entrants to identify the competition they have to deal with to survive in this market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

The Top Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market players are- Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market are Baxter, Flexicare Medical Limited, DJO LLC, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Group N.V., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc, CONMED Corporation and Smith & Nephew among others.

Research objectives of the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants market

market It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic implants market for Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Focal Point of the Report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings

