Market Analysis: Global Video Intercom Devices Market

Global Video Intercom Devices Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the various government initiatives and advanced audio-visual system.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video intercom devices market are Siedle USA, COMELIT S.p.A, SAMSUNG, Honeywell International Inc, Alpha Communications, Legrand, Christy Industries, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Vantage Security, SVAT ELECTRONICS, Smartwares., Serious security Pty Ltd, Optex (Europe) Ltd., Godrej.com, Evervue USA Inc., Commend International GmbH., Aiphone co.,Ltd., Swann , FERMAX ELECTRÓNICA, S.A.U. and others

Market Drivers:

Increasing quality of smart homes is expected to create profitable opportunities for the market

Various government initiatives towards the development of excellent cities unit expected to drive the market growth

Introduction of advanced security audiovisual systems that provide an improved level of security to residential buildings and offices will contribute to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Overlapping of frequencies of audio and visual communication systems, is an restraint to the market growth

High initial investments and maintenance prices incurred by the audio-visual appliances are expected to hinder the market growth

Competitive Analysis

Global video intercom devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video intercom devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Video Intercom Devices Market

Global Video Intercom Devices Market By Type (Door Entry Systems, Handheld devices, Video Baby Monitors), Access Control(Fingerprint Readers, Password Access, Proximity Cards, Wireless Access), System (Wired, Wireless), Technology(Analog, IP-Based), End User(Automotive, Commercial, Government, Residential, Others), Display(Color, Black and White), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

