Stevia is known as Stevia rebaudiana bertoni. It is a bushy shrub that is a member of the chrysanthemum family. It is an intensely sweet-tasting plant originally native to Paraguay and Brazil but is now also grown in Japan and China. Stevia is the universal name for the Stevia plant itself and also for sweeteners manufactured from the plant. It is used as a sugar substitute. Unlike other sugar, it doesn’t add calories, and it is 200 times sweeter than sugar in the same concentration. Stevia is used as a healthy alternative in many meals and beverages.

The global stevia market is segmented on the basis of extract type, application and form. Based on extract type, the market is segmented into whole leaf, powdered and liquid. On the basis of application the market is segmented into dairy, bakery & confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, beverages, convenience foods and other applications. On the basis of form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

The global study on Stevia Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

Cargill, Incorporated

GLG LIFE TECH CORP

Ingredion Incorporated

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd

Purecircle

Pyure Brands LLC

S&W Seed Co.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

