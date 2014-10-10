Global lipoid proteinosis drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Lipoid proteinosis is a very rare form of autosomal recessive genetic disorder which affects mainly skin and brain. It is also known as Urbach-Wiethe disease or hyalinosis cutis et mucosae. It is characterized by hoarseness in voice, skin disorder such as formation of papules or nodules over the skin and mucous membrane and it also damages the temporal lobes or hippocampus of the brain. Lipoid proteinosis is a very rare disease with approximately 400 cases reported till date. It is present all over the world, although Northern Cape province of South Africa, including Namaqualand reported with a higher frequency. It affects males and females equally. The key market players in the global lipoid proteinosis drug market­ are Bayer AG, Savara Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc

Key Market Players:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kadmon Holdings, Inc, Sanofi, BioMarin, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of genetic disorders across the world is driving the market growth

Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for lipoid proteinosis is expected to drive the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare is elevating the market growth

Increasing exposure to harmful radiation is spreading more diseases which can fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about lipoid proteinosis is hampering the market.

Lack of any approved drug or treatment option also restricts the growth of the market

High cost of treatment available for this disorder can also act as a market restraint

By Mechanism of Action

Corticosteroids

Anti-convulsants

Retinoids

Others

By Drugs type

Acitretin

Prednisone

Dimethyl Sulfoxide

d-Penicillamine

Others

By Diagnosis Type

Skin Biopsy

Electron Microscopy

MRI Scan

By Treatment Type

Medications

Carbon Dioxide Laser Surgery

Dermabrasion

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, Centogene AG is developing a new MS-based biomarker for the early and sensitive diagnosis of Hyaline fibromatosis syndrome from the blood associated with lipoid proteinosis. It will help in the early diagnosis of a disease with higher sensitivity and specificity

In April 2019, Asahi Kasei Corporation is developing AK1820 (isavuconazonium sulfate) in Japan for the treatment of deep mycosis and associated symptoms of lipoid proteinosis, it is currently under phase lll clinical trial and it works by inhibiting CYP51 and shows broad-spectrum antifungul activity. This drug will help in the mycosis treatment in those patients who are resistant or intolerant to amphotericin B

Competitive Analysis:

Global lipoid proteinosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lipoid proteinosis drug market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global lipoid proteinosis drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Lipoid Proteinosis Drug market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

