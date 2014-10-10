Preclinical CRO Market report is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Healthcare IT industry. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of Healthcare IT industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. By taking into consideration specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report have been performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by giving information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Some of the key players in Preclinical CRO Market include:

Charles River Laboratories, LabCorp, PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec, Medpace, PPD, Envigo ++++, Eurofins Scientific Finland Oy

A preclinical CRO treatment is likely to offer the knowledge, experience, and skill needed to take a pharmaceutical medical device or product from the drawing board to distribution. The preclinical contract research organizations (CRO) sector has witnessed a period of tremendous development in the past, profiting from quickly growing (R&D) spending. Several pharmaceutical companies have lost revenue owing to growing patent expirations thus encouraging several manufacturers to outsource factors of the drug manufacturing method to CROs to decrease costs. Due to this, CROs are witnessing significant development.

This report focuses on Preclinical CRO volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Preclinical CRO market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

Toxicology Testing

Others

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government and Academic Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Equipment Type

6 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Application

7 Global Preclinical CRO Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Preclinical CRO is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

