This Paints And Coatings market research report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of ABC industry. Paints And Coatings report also presents an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period.

Global Paints and Coatings Market is accounted for $146.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $272.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2026. Rising demand for the rapid pace of industrial development, green environmental regulations, growing number of end-use industries and increasing interest of the global population in architecture are driving the global market. However, factors such as stringent and regulatory policies and environmental challenges are restraining the market growth.

Some of the key players in Paints and Coatings Market include:

Akzonobel, Asian Paints, Axalta, BASF, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Diamond Vogel, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Hempel, Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, Nippon Nation, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc. and Shalimar Paints

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/paints-and-coatings-global-market-208904

Paints & coatings are composed of either organic or inorganic resins and are the inseparable when it comes to industrial sectors. They are used to impart a glossy and decorative finish to the surface of a product such as metal component, equipment, walls, and others. These coatings are applied on the surface to enhance the durability as well as the performance of the products. They offer excellent adhesion, high corrosion & abrasion resistant, which made them favorable in large application spectrum. Paints & coatings market plays an important role in the chemical industry and represents massive numbers in terms of global production and consumption.

Amongst Resins, Acrylic segment held considerable market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to its excellent stabilization and weathering properties. Acrylic resins are extensively used in water reducible and emulsion resins for manufacturing of coats and varnishes. Its features include weather/UV resistance, optical clarity and excellent dimensional stability. The thermoplastic nature of acrylic is an advantage over epoxy and polyester.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the global market during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand from construction in Asia-Pacific, which is mostly backed by the expansion of the region’s increasing household activities. This increased demand, in turn, drives the market in Asia-Pacific. Presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as South Korea, China and India, and increasing demand from construction and automotive industries play a crucial role in driving the market in the this region.

Products Covered:

High-Solids Paints, Speciality Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Waterborne Paints and Powder Coatings

Resins Covered:

Pure Acrylics, Alkyd, Acetates, Vinyl Acrylate, Styrene Acrylics and Other Resins

Components Covered:

One Component and Two Component

Applications Covered:

Marine, Packaging, Wood Coatings, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Telecommunication, Industrial, Architecture, Aerospace, Paper & Paperboard, Decorative Paints, Medical and Other Applications

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/paints-and-coatings-global-market-208904

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Equipment Type

6 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Application

7 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Browse Complete Report Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/paints-and-coatings-global-market-208904

Reasons To Buy This Report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Paints and Coatings market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Paints and Coatings is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com