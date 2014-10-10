This Fracking Fluids market research report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of Chemical industry. Fracking Fluids report also presents an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period.

According to Research for Markets, the Global Fracking Fluid Market is accounted for $26.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $83.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Some of the important factors fueling market growth include Energy shift towards gas and energy protection. However, environmental hazard caused by fracturing is expected to hamper the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities is the eco-friendly Fracking Fluids.

Some of the key players in Fracking Fluids Market include:

BASF, Schlumberger, Halliburton, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Solvay, Weatherford, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Albemarle Corporation, Nabors Industries, Clariant, FTS International, Calfrac Well Services and Patterson-UTI

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a fine-stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by the process of drilling down into the earth before a pressured water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside that is a pressurized liquid called fracking fluid. Fluids used in the process are foam based, water-based, and gelled-oil-based products. Water, sand and chemicals are inoculated into the rock at more pressure that allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well. The process can be carried out steeply or, more commonly, by boring flat to the rock layer and can create new pathways to release gas or can be used to extend existing channels.

By fluid types, Water based fluids is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the product category over the forecast period. They are utilized to drill around 80% of the wells. Rising concern towards toxicity and biodegradation of fracking fluids is anticipated to fuel the water based fluids product response during the forecast period. Due to its capability to minimize erosion of weak rock formations and circulation loss, these fluids is estimated to gain importance over the forecast period.

By geography, North America is the global leader of this market during the estimate period. And the market is driven by the increase in fracking activities for oil & gas deposits. The U.S. is the foremost country with respect to country wise divide of the fracking fluids market in North America. This region gets an advance due to growth in the hydraulic fracturing of the shale oil & gas reserves. Those activities consume huge quantities of fracking fluids due to which this market continues to grow.

Fluid Types Covered:

Gelled-Oil Based Fluids, Slick Water-Based Fluids, Foam-Based Fluids, Water Based Fluids, Oil Based Fluids, Synthetic Based Fluids and Other Base Fluids

Well Type Covered:

Horizontal

Vertical

Functions Covered:

Scale Inhibitor, pH Adjusting Agent, Iron Control Agent, Gelling Agent, Friction Reducer, Cross-Linkers, Corrosion Inhibitor, Clay Stabilizer, Breaker, Biocide, Acid and Other Fracking Chemicals

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Equipment Type

6 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Application

7 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

