The powder metallurgy market size is fueled by increase in demand for metal-based automotive parts. North America holds a maximum market share because of growth in investments in the development of technologies in aerospace and automobile industries in these areas. Growth in the demand fuel efficient vehicles are factors that are driving the growth of market. Although, inadequate use in the manufacture of 3D products and large cost of investment of equipment for processing of metallurgy powder are affecting the market.

Growth for the parts of powder metallurgy in automobiles are propelled to upsurge during the forecast period due to concerns for decreasing the weight of vehicle and increase the economy of fuel. The main factor responsible for the growth of powder metallurgy market is utilization of raw materials and consumption of low energy as compared to different technology. Products produced by using the technology that uses about 90% of raw materials, 40% for machining and is expected to fuel the market.

Powder metallurgy market is dominating the automotive sector. Machineries produced by using the technology are used for producing the components of automotive in large amount. Main components produced using powder metallurgy are engine parts, exhaust systems, oil pumps, chassis components and transmission parts which plays major role in the functioning of automobile. Development of the automotive segments of market globally are benefiting the cost-saving by providing the technology of powder metallurgy over the technologies of metalworking like casting, machining, extrusion and forging. Powder metallurgy are offering the cost-savings of about 50% as compared to the technologies because of the requirement of low energy. Powder technology are used for the production of components of high-value like shafts, bearings and gears and are propelled to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The global powder metallurgy market trends are benefits involve controlled porosity, superior homogeneity of chemical, friction co-efficient, surface finish, production of low scrap are helpful for the growth of market. Rise in the usage of powder metal in several applications like filtration systems, magnetic assemblies, structural parts, auto-metal components are sharp gemstone-grinding blades are driving the market growth.

Global powder metallurgy market is segmented on the basis of end-user, material and region. On the basis of end-user, market is divided into industrial, electronics & electrical, aerospace, automotive and more. Based on material, market is divided into non-ferrous powder, steel powder and iron powder. Non-ferrous powder is further divided into copper, tungsten, aluminum, cobalt, nickel and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global powder metallurgy market size are Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), North America (Canada and U.S), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, ASEAN, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Key players involved in the development of powder metallurgy market are Hitachi Chemical, PMG Holding, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Carpenter Technology and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Powder Metallurgy Market” are-

By End-Use, market is segmented into:

Industrial

Electronics & Electrical

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Material, market is segmented into:

Non-ferrous powder

Copper

Tungsten

Aluminum

Cobalt

Nickel

Others

Steel Powder

Iron Powder

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Latin America

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the Global Powder Metallurgy Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

