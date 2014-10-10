The influencing features of zinc sulfate market which has propelled the market growth are its wider application in fertilizers, toothpaste, agricultural sprays and animal feeds. Zinc is also as fertilizer additive as it eliminates the zinc deficiency in crops. Zinc’s applications has extended to cosmetics and personal care industry. Due to its acne curing property, anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties. The growing demand for zinc sulfates from chemical, rubber and agricultural applications is anticipated to offer opportunities to the zinc chemicals manufacturers.

In recent years, zinc sulfate fertilizers has gained traction at the expense of zinc oxysulfate which is manufactured from steel furnace fly-ash. Zinc sulfate is preferred over zinc oxide (ZnO) because of its low cost, solubility in water and suitability with all soil types, which is foretell to boost zinc sulfate demand in agriculture industry. Due to its higher use in chemical industry and water treatment, day-by-day its demand will expand.

The Global Zinc Sulfate Market is segmented based on Application, End-User Industry and Type. Based on the type, the global zinc sulfate market is fragmented into zinc sulfate monohydrate, zinc sulfate hexahydrate, zinc sulfate anhydrous, zinc sulfate monohydrate, and zinc sulfate heptahydrate. Zinc sulfate heptahydrate and Zinc sulfate monohydrate are two types which govern the market due to their less moisture absorption and high stability property.

On the Basis of the Application, the market is segmented into agrochemicals, chemical, medical, water treatment, and synthetic fibers. The stream that will drive the market is agrochemicals.

Based on geography, the segmentation of the global zinc sulfate market revolves around the regions including Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The region that is at paramount in terms of global zinc sulfate market share is North America and Latin America and expected to maintain its growth rate. Population of Asia-Pacific region or South Asian countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea are more vulnerable to zinc deficiency which scales up demand for Zinc Sulfate. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa audience too comes under the category of high zinc deficiency. In Europe, there is higher adoption with a drastic shift of consumers towards zinc sulfate based agrochemicals, and application of Zinc Sulfate in flotation and electroplating. Another country that is heavily driving the market is Mexico due to its increasing zinc deficient population.

The prominent players operating the competitive landscape of the global zinc sulfate market are Midsouth Chemical, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Alpha Chemicals, Zinc Nacional, Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Balaji Industries, Ravi Chem Industries, Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co., China Bohigh, Old Bridge Chemical, Inc., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd., Gupta Agri Care, Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Key segments of ‘Global Zinc Sulfate Market’

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into,

Medicine

Dietary supplement

Astringent

Others

Agrochemicals

Fertilizer

Animal feed

Herbicide

Others

Chemical

Dyes & pigments

Catalyst

Preservative

Flotation process

Electrolyte

Bleaching

Others

Water treatment

Synthetic fibers

Based on type, the market has been segmented into,

Zinc sulfate anhydrous

Zinc sulfate monohydrate

Zinc sulfate hexahydrate

Zinc sulfate heptahydrate

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Zinc Sulfate Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global zinc sulfate market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

