Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Overview 2019, Application, Type, Services, Industry Growth Factor, Trends and Opportunities Analysis to 2025
Home Wi-Fi security solutions are smart security devices, capable of protecting connected devices from various virtual intrusions such as viruses, malware and hackers. These security devices are connected to the wireless Internet network, and services can be availed by any customer, irrespective of their wireless or home broadband service provider. Devices can be managed either in the home, or remotely via smartphones, tablets, or PCs, using a secure login.
The hardware sub-segment was valued US$ 6,875.8 in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cujo
Koalasafe
Eero
Keezel
Luma Home
Securifi
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wi-Fi router
Modem and router as one device
Modem and router as separate device
Wi-Fi range extender
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wi-Fi router
1.4.3 Modem and router as one device
1.4.4 Modem and router as separate device
1.4.5 Wi-Fi range extender
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential Building
1.5.3 Commercial Building
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size
2.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cujo
12.1.1 Cujo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Cujo Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cujo Recent Development
12.2 Koalasafe
12.2.1 Koalasafe Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Koalasafe Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Koalasafe Recent Development
12.3 Eero
12.3.1 Eero Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Eero Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Eero Recent Development
12.4 Keezel
12.4.1 Keezel Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Keezel Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Keezel Recent Development
12.5 Luma Home
12.5.1 Luma Home Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Luma Home Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Luma Home Recent Development
12.6 Securifi
12.6.1 Securifi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Securifi Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Securifi Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
