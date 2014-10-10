This is the most pertinent, unique, fair and commendable market research report framed by focusing on specific business needs. The market studies, insights and analysis carried out in this District Cooling market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus which helps achieve business goal. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the life cycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global District Cooling Market is expected to register a CAGR of healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.

The District Cooling market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER's Five Forces analysis.

The District Cooling report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Fortum, Pal Group, DC Pro Engineering, Qatar District Cooling Company, Danfoss District Energy A/S, and VEOLIA

District Cooling Market Segmentation:

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Production Technique (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Free Cooling),

Usage (Storage, Production, Distribution),

Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The District Cooling market covers the following regions:

The District Cooling market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-: North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Sweden

Poland

Denmark

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

South Africa

HOT CLIMATIC CONDITIONS IN MIDDLE EAST REGION

Hot temperature and climatic condition in Middle East is driving the demand for district cooling system across the Middle East. Countries in Middle East region such as Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia and others have very high temperature ranging between 45 °C to 50 °C. With temperatures in the Gulf regions exceeding in summer, cooling is the main issue in the region. Rapid economic and industrial development in the Middle East has created the demand for advanced cooling system. The high temperature in Middle East during mid-summer has increased the demand for cooling systems. As a result, the region has to cover each and every individual building, infrastructure with respect to the capacity of power generation and sustainability. There is high potential for the effective utilization of district cooling systems in the Middle East. The heat coupled with glass exteriors of hotel, airports and offices etc. results in very high indoor temperatures. Thus, the need of district cooling rises in summers.

GROWING INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

District cooling as infrastructures enable the larger-scale uptake of surplus heat and energy sources. Combined heat and power (CHP) represent another major source for district cooling schemes. So, the district cooling networks are the long term investment that benefits the local community and society as a whole. It is also a. alternative for investment. Also, the district cooling systems are environmental friendly and sustainable in nature.

