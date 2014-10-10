Flight Tracking is an activity by enthusiasts or concerned citizens. Tracking is not limited to aircraft activity; it can also include airport activity. Flight tracking via software is a relatively new activity. Flight/airline tracking, that is the use of flight trackers has been growing due to the obvious reason to know whether a flight has safely landed or whether everything goes according to the schedule so it is the time to go to the airport.

The increase in passenger travel demand, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions is fuelling the total demand for new aircraft, thereby contributing to the revenue growth of the ADS-B segment.

In 2018, the global Flight Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Flight Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flight Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aireon

BLUE SKY

FLYHT

Garmin

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

SKY TRAC SYSTEMS

Spider Tracks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ADS-B

FANS

PFTS

Market segment by Application, split into

General Aviation

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Flight Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Flight Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flight Tracking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

