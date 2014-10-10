Global Flight Tracking Market Overview 2019, Industry-Revenue, Application and Deployment Type, Growing Demands, Industry Verticals, and Forecast to 2025
Flight Tracking is an activity by enthusiasts or concerned citizens. Tracking is not limited to aircraft activity; it can also include airport activity. Flight tracking via software is a relatively new activity. Flight/airline tracking, that is the use of flight trackers has been growing due to the obvious reason to know whether a flight has safely landed or whether everything goes according to the schedule so it is the time to go to the airport.
The increase in passenger travel demand, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions is fuelling the total demand for new aircraft, thereby contributing to the revenue growth of the ADS-B segment.
In 2018, the global Flight Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Flight Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flight Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aireon
BLUE SKY
FLYHT
Garmin
Honeywell
Rockwell Collins
SKY TRAC SYSTEMS
Spider Tracks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ADS-B
FANS
PFTS
Market segment by Application, split into
General Aviation
Civil Aviation
Military Aircraft
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Flight Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Flight Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flight Tracking are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Flight Tracking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 ADS-B
1.4.3 FANS
1.4.4 PFTS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Flight Tracking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 General Aviation
1.5.3 Civil Aviation
1.5.4 Military Aircraft
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Flight Tracking Market Size
2.2 Flight Tracking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Flight Tracking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Flight Tracking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Flight Tracking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Flight Tracking Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Flight Tracking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Flight Tracking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Flight Tracking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Flight Tracking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Flight Tracking Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Flight Tracking Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Flight Tracking Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in China
7.3 China Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
7.4 China Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in India
10.3 India Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
10.4 India Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Flight Tracking Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Flight Tracking Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Flight Tracking Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Flight Tracking Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Aireon
12.1.1 Aireon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.1.4 Aireon Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Aireon Recent Development
12.2 BLUE SKY
12.2.1 BLUE SKY Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.2.4 BLUE SKY Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BLUE SKY Recent Development
12.3 FLYHT
12.3.1 FLYHT Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.3.4 FLYHT Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 FLYHT Recent Development
12.4 Garmin
12.4.1 Garmin Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.4.4 Garmin Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell
12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.6 Rockwell Collins
12.6.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.6.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
12.7 SKY TRAC SYSTEMS
12.7.1 SKY TRAC SYSTEMS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.7.4 SKY TRAC SYSTEMS Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SKY TRAC SYSTEMS Recent Development
12.8 Spider Tracks
12.8.1 Spider Tracks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Flight Tracking Introduction
12.8.4 Spider Tracks Revenue in Flight Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Spider Tracks Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
